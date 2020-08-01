The 1975, Niall Horan, Little Mix and More U.K. Artists and Music Industry Figures Unite Against Racism, Antisemitism

"We, representatives from the music industry, write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause," the statement reads.

Hundreds of key players in the U.K.'s music industry, including artists, managers, producers and record labels, are co-signing an urgent call to speak out against racism and intolerance.

A letter, supported by the likes of The 1975, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Nile Rodgers and Lewis Capaldi, major U.K. labels Universal Music, Warner Music and Sony Music and a number of industry figures — and accompanied with a call-to-action hashtag, #NoSilenceInMusic — was released Saturday night.

It can be read in full below.

"We, representatives from the music industry, write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause," the statement begins.

"In recent months through a series of events and incidents, the anti-black racists and antisemites, plus those who advocate islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia, have repeatedly demonstrated that they clearly want us all to fail. Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division. We are at our worst when we attack one another."

"Minorities from all backgrounds and faiths have struggled and suffered. From slavery to the Holocaust we have painful collective memories. All forms of racism have the same roots – ignorance, lack of education and scapegoating. We, the British music industry are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option."

"There is a global love for music, irrespective of race, religion, sexuality and gender. Music brings joy and hope and connects us all. Through music, education and empathy we can find unity. We stand together, to educate and wipe out racism now and for our future generations."

