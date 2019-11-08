Nicolas Cage’s 'Grand Isle' Goes Global

First introduced to buyers at AFM last year and directed by Clint Eastwood’s long-standing camera operator, the film sees Cage playing a trigger-happy ex-Marine living on a quiet island in Louisiana with his seductive wife.

Grand Isle, the Nicolas Cage and Kelsey Grammer thriller being shopped globally by VMI Worldwide, has been picked up for a raft of international territories.

First introduced to buyers at AFM last year and directed by Clint Eastwood’s long-standing camera operator Stephen S. Campanelli, Grand Isle sees Cage playing a trigger-happy ex-Marine living on a quiet island in Louisiana with his seductive wife (Private Practice’s KaDee Strickland).

Forced to hire a cash-strapped handyman (Luke Benward) to repair a fence destroyed while he was gunning down a home intruder, he finds his life taking a strange turn, and after a night filled with “greed, sex, violence and unspeakable discoveries,” a detective (Grammer) is brought in to lead a police investigation.

The film — which has already been nabbed by Screen Media for the U.S. — has been bought by 101 Films (U.K.), Program Store (France), Koch Films (Germany), Roadshow Films (Australia/New Zealand), Blue Swan (Italy), Fifth Element (Poland/ex-Yugoslavia), The Klockworx Co. (Japan), Fox International Channels Asia Pacific (Asia) and California Filmes (Latin America).

Grand Isle is produced by Raja Collins (True Memoirs of an International Assassin), Jeff Rice (2 Guns) and Jake Seal (Blaze).

