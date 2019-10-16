Writer Nicholas Meyer on the Inspiration Behind His Latest Sherlock Holmes Tale

"How do you take on Donald Trump," the Academy Award nominee and 'Star Trek' scribe told THR of his inspiration behind his latest novel.

Nicholas Meyer didn’t begin the evening with a reading of his new novel The Adventure of the Peculiar Protocols at Diesel bookstore at the Brentwood Country Mart.

The author and director instead sat down to talk to the crowd about something more important — the underlying basis for his new book and why he returned to the Sherlock Holmes fantasy after 26 years away from the subject.

"How do you take on Donald Trump, I thought, ‘Well, I tell stories, so maybe I could write a stealth novel about this," Meyer told The Hollywood Reporter.

We are surrounded by forgery, according to Meyer, and the book came to fruition as a result of making sense of forgery in the modern-day. The dimly-lit outside patio was packed with those from various age groups, all listening intently to what Meyer had to say on the relevant topic.

"The novel was a synthesis of my interests in forgery, being somewhat of a forger myself, as I came to realize, and my alarm at the proliferation of forgeries and fakes and politicians who now accuse others of what they are themselves doing, and yell 'fake this,' and 'fake that,' and so we’re like a goofy firing squad, everybody shooting guns in a circle. I thought maybe I would try to address it," he added.

The novel tells the story of Holmes and Watson investigating a British Secret Service agent who was found dead in the Thames River, sneaking manuscripts into England. The two travel from Paris to Russia in attempts to demystify how the document originated.

The Adventure of the Peculiar Protocols comes after his previous Holmes novels The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, The West End Horror and The Canary Trainer. Meyer was nominated for an Academy Award in Best Adapted Screenplay after writing the screenplay for the 1976 film adaptation of The Seven-Per-cent Solution. Meyer is also credited with directing and screenwriting many movies in the Star Trek franchise.

At the signing, Meyer considered the possibility of adapting The Adventure of the Peculiar Protocols into a movie as he did with his first Holmes novel.

"If somebody pays me money, I will, yes," Meyer told THR.

The Adventure of the Peculiar Protocols was released Oct. 15 by Minotaur Books.