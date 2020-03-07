Nicholas Tucci, 'You're Next' and 'Channel Zero' Actor, Dies at 38

"Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible," his father, Alexander Tucci, shared in a Facebook post.

Nicholas Tucci, an actor who appeared in horror film You’re Next and SyFy’s Channel Zero, died Tuesday after battling an unspecified illness, according to his father who shared the news on Facebook. Tucci was 38.

"Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible," his father, Alexander Tucci, wrote. "In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much. To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities, thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage, thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all, thank you for your gift of friendship to my son."

Tucci's other film credits include The Ranger, Most Beautiful Island, and Long Lost. He also appeared in television shows such as Daredevil, Ramy and Pose.

