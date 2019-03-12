Nick Cannon, Whoopi Goldberg to Star in 'Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk' Animated Musical

Jennifer Coolidge and Kenan Thompson will also lend their voices to the film.

Nick Cannon will take flight with Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk, lending his voice to and producing the animated musical.

Set in NYC, the story will follow Pierre (Cannon), born as a product of forbidden love between a hawk and a pigeon, Pierre is rejected by both communities. Dejected and confused, he sets out on a mission to find out where he belongs and unites with a band of unlikely friends along the way.

Jennifer Coolidge, Kenan Thompson and Whoopi Goldberg will also lend their voices to the film, along with veteran voice actor E.G. Daily. John D. Eraklis is set to direct.

Exodus Film Group and Cannon's Ncredible Entertainment banner will produce, along with Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore of the New York City-based Sugar Water Entertainment. Ncredible's Michael Goldman will exec produce.

Cannon is repped by CAA, Michael Goldman and Del Shaw; Goldberg is repped by WME; Coolidge is repped by UTA; Thompson is repped by UTA, Michael Goldman and Del Shaw; Daily is repped by Innovative Artists.