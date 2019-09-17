Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron

The news comes just a few weeks after Aaron's latest Twitter roast of his brother, accusing him in since-deleted posts of leaving his family behind and claiming that he's never met the Backstreet Boy's son.

The Carter brothers' relationship has been rocky over the past few years, but the drama seems to have escalated, as Nick revealed via Twitter on Tuesday that he and his sister Angel are seeking a restraining order against Aaron.

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," he wrote alongside the hashtags #mentalhealth, #GunControlNow and #GunControl. "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron responded to Carter's announcement in a series of tweets, writing, "So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol."

"Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life," he continued, before adding, "I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend." He followed up with a video from the House of Carters series in which Nick "tortured me as a child."

The news comes just a few weeks after Aaron's latest Twitter roast of his brother, accusing him in since-deleted posts of leaving his family behind and claiming that he's never met the Backstreet Boy's son.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.