Viola Davis, Zach Braff, Josh Gad and More Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero: "One of the Great Ones"

8:30 PM PDT 7/5/2020 by THR Staff

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood
Nick Cordero

The actor died Sunday after a grueling battle with the coronavirus.

Many in Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who died Sunday after a grueling battle with the coronavirus.

Many had followed Cordero's health struggles thanks to posts on social media by his wife, fitness instructor and former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots, who made the announcement of Cordero's passing Sunday on Instagram. 

The Canadian actor was first diagnosed with what was thought to be pneumonia in late March and spent weeks in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds and was hoping to receive a double-lung transplant.

Cordero was known for his work in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. Cordero, who was 41, welcomed a son, Elvis, last year with Kloots.

Many people, from Viola Davis to producer Jane Rosenthal to Zach Braff to Josh Gad, paid tribute to Cordero on Sunday as several also called on people to wear masks amid the pandemic. Read some of their posts below.