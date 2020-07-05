Viola Davis, Zach Braff, Josh Gad and More Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero: "One of the Great Ones"

The actor died Sunday after a grueling battle with the coronavirus.

Many in Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who died Sunday after a grueling battle with the coronavirus.

Many had followed Cordero's health struggles thanks to posts on social media by his wife, fitness instructor and former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots, who made the announcement of Cordero's passing Sunday on Instagram.

The Canadian actor was first diagnosed with what was thought to be pneumonia in late March and spent weeks in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds and was hoping to receive a double-lung transplant.

Cordero was known for his work in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. Cordero, who was 41, welcomed a son, Elvis, last year with Kloots.

Many people, from Viola Davis to producer Jane Rosenthal to Zach Braff to Josh Gad, paid tribute to Cordero on Sunday as several also called on people to wear masks amid the pandemic. Read some of their posts below.

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels..... https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

We are so sad to loose our friend and Bronx Tale family member. He fought this virus with all his might. Our love and prayers to Nick's wife Amanda and his son Elvis. #RIP dear #NickCordero and keep everyone dancing! https://t.co/7O94hLgBRn — jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) July 6, 2020

My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020

Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. Fuck Covid. pic.twitter.com/E83Ln0EXdK — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. One of the Great Ones. pic.twitter.com/m1t65ew4mI — Mario Cantone (@macantone) July 6, 2020

Sending thoughts of love and support to @amandakloots and the family of #NickCordero. With the #Broadway community already struggling with the economic effects of #coronavirus, this is even more heartbreaking. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/oxUgcb1gj0 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

The Nick Cordero story is so sad and makes it even more infuriating how so many people don't take coronavirus seriously. https://t.co/Qlfc6xc0Lk — Travon Free (@Travon) July 6, 2020

Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020

My heart is with Amanda Kloots and her whole family. They fought so hard for so long. This is just incredibly devastating. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) July 6, 2020

I didn’t know Nick Cordero personally but I’d been following his journey since he was hospitalized with covid 95 days ago. He fought so hard and today he lost his battle. What a tragic loss for his wife and baby. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) July 6, 2020

I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 6, 2020

Oh my lord Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Nick Cordero RIP This is heartbreaking. — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) July 6, 2020

Oh no, this is so sad. I really loved Nick Cordero in Toxic Avenger The Musical. He was able to play a notably silly part so well that it grabbed me & stuck with me for over a decade. Please - COVID-19 is real and it can tear your body apart. Wear a mask. https://t.co/FGgft6ipx5 — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) July 6, 2020

Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020