Nick Cordero Live Concert Album to Be Released on Late Actor's Birthday

After spending a difficult 95 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the Broadway star died on July 5 due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

Nick Cordero's legacy will live on in a live recording of his one-man show, Live Your Life, set to be released on Sept. 17, what would have been the late Broadway star's 42nd birthday.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the news. "Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform," Kloots wrote of the album, a live recording of Cordero's April 2019 show at New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below cabaret.

"I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story… his story," she continued. "There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is 'Live Your Life.'"

Tony-winning Hadestown producer Michael J. Moritz Jr. served as the director and musical director of the project, which Cordero intended to release before contracting COVID-19 in March. He spent a difficult 95 days spent at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, marked by frequent health setbacks — including the amputation of his right leg — chronicled by his wife on Instagram. He eventually died on July 5.

Following the news of Cordero's death, a legion of notable names in Hollywood — including Viola Davis, Josh Gad and Zach Braff, among others — shared touching tributes to the actor via their social media channels.

Live Your Life is being released via Broadway Records. Presales of the album begin today. See Kloots' post below.