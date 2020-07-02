Nick Cordero's Wife Says Double Lung Transplant Is "Ultimate Goal" for Recovery

Amanda Kloots talked about the Broadway actor's current status in the ICU as he recovers from a rough battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots shared an update on her Broadway actor husband Nick Cordero's health on Thursday's CBS This Morning.

After witnessing her husband — best known for his roles in shows like Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages — wake up from a medically induced coma and undergo a leg amputation due to complications from his rough battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Kloots says she's currently stuck in "the vicious circle, or the ICU dance."

"You just feel like you're in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel" she told Gayle King. "And I just want to get us out of the hamster wheel."

Kloots added that Cordero would "most likely" need a double lung transplant. "Our ultimate, ultimate goal would be — get him to be a candidate for a double lung transplant," she said.

"We think that that is most likely the possibility," she added. "A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. … That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that."

When King asked Kloots if doctors have told her to move on and let her husband go, Kloots said she still maintains hope, noting that it is God who will decide when the two say goodbye.

"[Nick]'s fighting. I see it every day," she said. "As long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."

Watch Kloots' interview on CBS This Morning below.