Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Weeks After Coronavirus Hospitalization

Nick Cordero has awoken from his coma, according to his wife Amanda Kloots who shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The Broadway star has spent weeks in intensive care after complications caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he is awake?'" said Kloots, while holding their infant son, Elvis. "He is awake!"

Kloots clarified that her husband is still weak and "even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all of his energy."

"He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth," Kloots added in a note on her Instagram Story. “But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back. This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way."

Cordero recently underwent an amputation surgery for one of his legs due to blood clotting, which was a complication of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Cordero underwent the surgical procedure in April and was put in a medically induced coma immediately afterward.

Kloots has been documenting Cordero's health struggles on social media, including not only her own posts and well wishes for her husband, but those of others in the theater community who are fighting for Cordero to make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe page was created a week ago to raise funds for Cordero's mounting medical costs, with a goal of $450,000. At the time of this writing, over $500,000 has been raised by over 8,000 donors. Meanwhile, the hashtag #wakeupnick is being widely used to spread a positive message of hope on social media.