Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals Setback in COVID-19 Recovery: "Things Are Going Downhill"

Amanda Kloots previously revealed that her Broadway star husband had awakened from a medically induced coma.

Amanda Kloots on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an update about the health of her husband, Nick Cordero, who is currently recovering from a serious bout of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Broadway actor — best known for his roles in shows like Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages — was originally hospitalized in March. At Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center he spent weeks on a ventilator and had his leg amputated due to blood clotting. On May 12, Kloots revealed that Cordero had awakened from a medically induced coma.

But, as Kloots explained to her followers during an Instagram Live stream, Cordero's health is now declining. "Nick has had a bad morning," she said. "Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now."

"Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," she continued, tearfully. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

Kloots said that Cordero has since tested negative for COVID-19, although he still experiences such complications as "mini strokes" and septic shock.