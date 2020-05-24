Nick Cordero's Wife Says Broadway Star Is "Slowly Recovering" After Facing "Tough Week"

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories Sunday, Amanda Kloots said after her husband suffered from a new lung infection earlier this week, he's been "getting better."

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram Sunday to share an update about her husband, Nick Cordero, who is recovering from COVID-19. After his battle took a turn for the worse earlier this week, Kloots shared that things are improving for the Broadway star.

The Broadway actor — best known for his roles in shows like Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages — was originally hospitalized in March. He spent weeks on a ventilator at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and had his leg amputated due to blood clotting. Cordero awakened from a medically induced coma in early March.

However, later in the month, Kloots shared that Cordero's condition had gotten worse. "Nick has had a bad morning," she said. "Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment."

Now in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, Kloots gave a better update of her husband's condition, after facing what she described as a "tough week." "Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week, and since then, he's been slowly recovering, which is great," she said. "Day by day, hour by hour, he is getting better. He is slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about, and that's good."

"We're just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down," she continued. "Right now, we're just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering, which is great."

Kloots added how proud she is of her husband, who has endured a long battle thus far. "I'm really proud of how strong he is, and gosh, what he's gone through, and his will." She also admitted that the ordeal has taken a toll on her as well. "I'm exhausted -- physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted. It's just been the craziest ride ever, but you know, we're still here, and we're still fighting."

She urged her followers to hug their loved ones and tell them how much they're loved. "Please sing, please cheer, and please pray for Nick today," she said. "I know that this virus is not going to get him down. This is not how his story ends."