How Nick Jonas Found Out He Had Spinach in His Teeth During Grammys Performance

Nick Jonas opened up about the moment he learned that he had spinach in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers' performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards when he stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

While discussing the Jonas Brothers' performance of "What A Man Gotta Do" and "Sucker" at the awards show, Jonas brought up the "slight hiccup." Jimmy Fallon then shared a photo of the youngest band member, who had spinach in his teeth, during the performance. Fans quickly noticed the mistake and took to social media to point it out.

"No one checked my teeth," said Jonas. "Here's the thing that's really frustrating about this, okay. First of all, there was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast, which I ate hours before. So the entire day, no one thought to be like, 'Hey man, there's something back there.'"

Jonas also revealed that he learned during an interview a few weeks ago that his brothers checked their teeth before going onstage. "I sat there going, 'Excuse me?'" he recalled. "They left me out of it."

He then reflected on the night of the Grammys. Following their performance, Jonas talked to his manager backstage. "We were really excited because the performance went pretty well and it was like our Grammy moment. Our return," he said. "I was so amped and I was like, 'What'd you think?' and he's like, 'Well, just don't check-.'"

Jonas immediately went to check his phone and learned about the spinach. "The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine. He's like, 'Nice performance. You had a little schmutz in your teeth,'" he recalled.

"It just goes to show you that you can be performing on the Grammys and be nominated and still have spinach in your teeth," Jonas concluded.

Jonas and Fallon also competed against each other in a game of "Slay It, Don't Spray It" during the appearance.

The host explained that they would take turns singing popular songs. While most of the lyrics were available in front of them on cue cards, they had to finish some of the lyrics on their own. If the players didn't sing the correct lyrics, water was shot at their faces. Meanwhile, the players that sang the lyrics correctly avoided being sprayed and the water was instead shot at their competitor.

The singer kicked off the game by performing Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl." Jonas correctly sang the lyrics to the 2008 song, so water was shot in Fallon's face.

Fallon was next challenged to finish the lyrics to Train's "Drops of Jupiter." He had a difficult time reading the cue cards because his protective glasses were wet from being shot at with water. The host messed up the lyrics "one without a permanent scar," so water was once again sprayed in his face.

Jonas sang Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Going Down" for his second round. After successfully finishing the lyrics, Fallon was again had water thrown at his face.

The host redeemed himself when he correctly finished the lyrics for the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" and Jonas was sprayed in the face. "Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly," Fallon repeated the lyric after Jonas was shot at with water. "Look who's blind!"

The game concluded with Jonas and Fallon singing a duet of Panic! At the Disco's "High Hopes." Both players struggled to sing the correct lyrics, so water was sprayed in both of their faces.