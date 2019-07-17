Nick Robinson to Make Broadway Debut in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

The actor will play Jem Finch, starring opposite Ed Harris in Aaron Sorkin's blockbuster stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel.

Nick Robinson, best known for Love, Simon and Jurassic World, is set to make his Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird at New York's Shubert Theatre.

The actor will play Jem Finch, starring opposite Ed Harris, who is set to replace Jeff Daniels in the role of Atticus Finch. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof) and produced by Scott Rudin. Both new additions to the cast will begin performances Nov. 5.

Robinson played the same role in an earlier stage version of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Intiman Theatre in Seattle when he was 12 years old. Sher was artistic director of the Intiman at that time.

The actor's career was launched with his leading role in the indie pic The Kings of Summer in 2013, after which he began working steadily in film and television. His additional credits include Melissa & Joey and Being Charlie.

To Kill a Mockingbird is the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, having broken numerous box office records since it began performances at the Shubert in November. The production's current cumulative gross stands at $58 million.