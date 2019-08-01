Nickelodeon Bringing Kids' Choice Awards to Middle East Under Abu Dhabi Deal

The five-year agreement comes as "Viacom has invested significantly in this key region," says Raffaele Annecchino, president of Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa for Viacom International Media Networks.

Viacom's Nickelodeon will for the first time bring the Kids' Choice Awards to the Middle East under a five-year deal with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

"The first Nickelodeon KCA Abu Dhabi will be staged on Sept. 20 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre" with a lineup of regional and international performers, the partners said. "Kids and their families will be also able to enjoy three days with their favorite Nickelodeon characters at The World of Nickelodeon."

They added: "The first-ever version of the globally renowned kids event to be staged in the Middle East will feature musical and entertainment performances, as well as bucketloads of Nickelodeon’s trademark green slime, while, at the same time, giving young fans the power to vote for their favorite artists and talent across a wide range of categories."

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. The awards show is expected to air in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

Viacom's Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) unit has in recent years continuously expanded its presence and business in the Middle East, including with the 2017 launch of the Paramount Channel there.

“Producing the Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi will create a new entertainment experience for kids in the Middle East and raise the International visibility of Abu Dhabi even further," said Raffaele Annecchino, president of Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa for VIMN. "This partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is an important milestone for us which further strengthens our leadership position within the media sector in Middle East. Viacom has invested significantly in this key region, expanding our brand portfolio in recent years. We will now bring the first of our globally recognized tentpole events to the Middle East and North Africa region and we want to continue growing this important area of business."

Abu Dhabi said it would also launch additional events and activities to run alongside the award ceremony and The World of Nickelodeon, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Sept. 19-Sept. 21.

"An event of this stature fits perfectly with our mandate to provide the very best entertainment and activations for all sectors of society, and we are looking forward to seeing overseas visitor numbers increasing as a consequence of securing this significant event for Abu Dhabi for the next five years," said Saif Saeed Ghobash, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.