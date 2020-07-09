Nickelodeon Orders Season 2 of 'It's Pony'

Season 2 will premiere in the U.S. in early 2021, followed by an international rollout on the ViacomCBS network.

ViacomCBS' Nickelodeon has ordered a 20-episode second season of animated hit series It’s Pony.

The show follows the comedic adventures of Annie and her best friend, who just so happens to be an enthusiastic, impulsive, and carefree pony. Season 2 will premiere in the U.S. in early 2021, shortly followed by a rollout across Nickelodeon’s international markets.

It's Pony is currently one of the top three animated series with kids 2-11 across all TV, only behind Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House, according to the network. The premiere of the series in January was Nickelodeon’s highest-rated animation launch with kids 2-11 since 2018. Created by Ant Blades, the show is inspired by a short from Nickelodeon's 2015 International Animated Shorts Program.

"The overwhelming reaction to the first season of It's Pony has been phenomenal, and fans have been champing at the bit for a second season," said Nina Hahn, senior vp of development and production at Nickelodeon. "We are thrilled to green light season 2 of a show where no matter what happens, everything’s always better when Annie and Pony are together."

In season two, Annie and Pony take their city by storm. "Whether they are crashing a comic convention or battling a swarm of revenge-seeking flies, Annie and Pony’s adventures test the limits of their friendship like never before," according to a plot description.

The series stars Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) as Annie, an optimistic and determined farm girl living in the city with her family and best friend Pony, voiced by Josh Zuckerman (Strange Angel). Pony is naïve and impulsive, but loves Annie more than anything.

Abe Benrubi (E.R.) voices Dad, who treats Pony as a nuisance, but recognizes the special bond he shares with Annie, while India de Beaufort (All Hail King Julien) is Mom, who loves Annie and Pony’s relationship and always has a new prank in the works.



