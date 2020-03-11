Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Chance the Rapper was set to host the show, which was scheduled for March 22.

Add Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards to the list of Hollywood events being postponed amid the global coronavirus crisis.

"The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future," Nickelodeon said Wednesday in a statement.

The awards show was set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and hosted by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper.

The news followed the cancellation or postponement of major events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV and more as many companies allow their staffers to work from home or limit face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.