Nickelodeon to Make 'Loud House,' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Animated Movies for Netflix

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish announced the plan, which follows Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos saying in November that his studio had a multi-picture deal with the streaming service.

Viacom is making good on its film and TV studio plans to produce movies for Netflix.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, on an analyst call Tuesday, said Viacom's Nickelodeon Studios division will produce two original animated movies for Netflix based on The Loud House and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles properties.

The Loud House is Nickelodeon's No. 2 series among its targeted kids 2-11 demographic, behind only SpongeBob SquarePants at the network. The animated show revolves around Lincoln Loud, a boy growing up in a family with 10 sisters.

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series recently returned to the Nickelodeon schedule. Bakish on the analyst call stressed the two projects were original movies, and not TV series, and would help promote the existing Nickelodeon channel offerings.

During a Viacom earnings call in November, Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos first unveiled plans for a multi-picture deal with Netflix.

The Viacom deal contrasts with Disney and Warner Bros. pulling their movies from Netflix to service their own future streaming services.