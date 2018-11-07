Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Sets First Live Concert Tour

The tour will kick off May 17 in Phoenix, hitting Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York, Nashville and other cities before wrapping up June 26 in Austin.

Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is embarking on her first tour.

The singer/dancer/author on Wednesday announced that she will kick off the multi-city tour May 17 in Phoenix, hitting Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York, Nashville and other cities before wrapping up June 26 in Austin.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour — produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents — will make stops in a total of 25 cities around the U.S. The news was announced on Siwa's YouTube channel at a special fan event held at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in New York.

"I'm so excited to see my fans and to perform my music live," said Siwa. "It's going to be amazing and epic, and I have so many surprises in store for everyone. Thank you so much Nickelodeon and AEG for helping this dream come true. This is going to be the best tour ever!"

In addition, Nickelodeon will release Siwa’s first-ever EP, D.R.E.A.M The Music, featuring four new songs: "D.R.E.A.M," "My Story," "Everyday Popstars" and "Only Getting Better.” The music video for "D.R.E.A.M." was released Saturday on Siwa's YouTube channel and has garnered more than 2.1 million views so far. The full EP will be available Nov. 16 on all digital service providers.

Meanwhile, fans who subscribe to JoJo’s Siwanatorz email club will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets for the tour beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fans who purchase VIP tickets online will also receive exclusive limited edition JoJo Siwa merchandise. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 (all local times). Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at JoJoDREAMTour.com.

Siwa just launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, starring Siwa and her dog, BowBow. She also works alongside Nick Cannon on Nickelodeon's competition series Lip Sync Battle Shorties and has appeared on various Nickelodeon live-action series, including School of Rock and The Thundermans.

A full list of Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour dates follows.

DATE CITY VENUE

May 17 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

May 19 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

May 20 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

May 21 San Jose, CA City National Civic

May 23 Seattle, WA Marion Oliver McCaw Hall

May 25 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

May 28 Salt Lake City, UT Abravanel Hall

May 30 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

June 1 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

June 2 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

June 4 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

June 5 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

June 6 Minneapolis, MN Northrop, University of Minnesota

June 8-9 Chicago, IL Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (venue and on sale TBD)

June 11 Cleveland, OH Keybank State Theatre

June 12 Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

June 13 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre, New Jersey

June 15 Hartford, CT The Bushnell

June 16 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

June 18 New York, NY Beacon Theatre (on sale at 12pm ET)

June 20 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

June 21 Nashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center

June 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

June 25 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie

June 26 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall