Nickelodeon Strikes Content Deal With Australian YouTube Kids Channel CKN Toys

A shortform preschool series for Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.-branded linear and digital platforms will be produced by Nickelodeon Australia and feature CKN stars Calvin and brother Kaison.

Nickelodeon has struck an exclusive multi-territory agreement with Australian YouTube sensation CKN Toys to develop original content for its branded linear and digital platforms as the Viacom unit continues to bet on young social media influencers.

CKN Toys features seven-year-old Calvin and three-year-old brother Kaison unboxing and testing toys. With more than 13 million YouTube subscribers and more than 12 billion views, it has become one of Australia’s largest YouTube channels and also has big followings in the U.S., the U.K., India, Brazil and other countries.

"Tapping into CKN Toys’ unscripted, spontaneous and fun narrative style," Nickelodeon will initially develop and produce an exclusive original shortform preschool series for Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.-branded linear and digital platforms that will be produced by Nickelodeon Australia and feature Calvin and Kaison. No name for the show was immediately unveiled.

Financial terms of the deal, which covers more than 170 territories, weren't disclosed. The agreement, which follows a similar deal with Ryan ToysReview, was brokered by Haven Global, CKN’s worldwide licensing agent, which will work with Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products across multiple territories.

“CKN Toys has grown to become one of the most popular YouTube channels in the world because kids and parents alike love Calvin’s sense of fun and play, and his good-natured personality,” said Jules Borkent, executive vp content and network strategy, Nickelodeon International. “We’re looking forward to developing content that taps into all the things fans already love about CKN Toys and giving it a distinct Nickelodeon look and feel.”

Said Tom Punch, Haven Global’s founder and managing director: "Calvin and Kaison’s infectious and authentic enthusiasm when road-testing toy superheroes, vehicles, construction kits and play sets have turned them into real tastemakers.”

CKN Toys launched in March 2015 and has become known for such catch phrases as “Oh my goodness!,” “Oh Wow!” and “Yes, I did it!”