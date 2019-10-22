Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Married to Kenneth "Zoo" Petty

Christina Aguilera, Kimora Lee Simmons and Naomi Campbell were among the notable names who congratulated the rap superstar on Instagram.

From now on, you can refer to Nicki Minajas Nicki Minaj Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. The rapper announced on Instagram on Monday night that she made it official with her boyfriend of one year, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, 41. The 36-year-old MC broke the news via a short video that featured a "Mrs." mug, a white "Bride" baseball hat, a "Mr." mug and a black "Groom" hat.

A spokesperson for Minaj could not be reached at press time to confirm the news, but that didn't stop a galaxy of stars from congratulating the "Welcome to the Party" rapper on her big day. Among those leaving messages on Nicki's announce were La La Anthony, who wrote, "Congrats Nick‼️‼️u did it," model Winnie Harlow ("so happy for you Mrs. Bride you deserve all the happiness in the world") and Christina Aguilera, who said "Congrats queen!" Other well-wishes also came in from Kimora Lee Simmons, Naomi Campbell, Juicy J, Noreaga, Evelyn Lozada, Nene Leakes and Mack Maine, among others.

Minaj announced on the Aug. 12 episode of her Queen Radio show that she had filed for a marriage license and expected to be married within two months. In an interview with The Shade Room posted on Sunday Minaj clarified her recent statements about a potential retirement from the game and also said she expected to file the necessary paperwork to get married imminently; a few days later she changed her Twitter display name to "Mrs. Petty." She made Barbz's hearts stop a few weeks later when she teased a possible retirement again to focus on starting a family with Petty.

"We'll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don't know," she said, adding that she wasn't sure she wanted to throw a lavish ceremony. "You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale. But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much."