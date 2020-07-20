MUSIC Nicki Minaj Reveals Baby Bump in Colorful Instagram Pregnancy Announcement 9:59 AM PDT 7/20/2020 by Gil Kaufman, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard The "Barbie Dreams" rapper broke the news on social media on Monday. In addition to being the queen of the Barbz, Nicki Minaj might have to buy some real Barbies now. The rapper posted pictures of her pregnant belly on Monday morning, using the simple hashtag "#Preggers." While a spokesperson for the 37-year-old MC could not be reached for confirmation of the good news, Minaj is all smiles in one of the snaps, cradling her baby bump with both hands while smiling and sporting a bedazzled bikini and matching stiletto heels. In another pic, a blue-haired Minaj stands, again cradling her bump. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," Minaj captioned a third photo. This would be the first child for Minaj, who married Kenneth Petty last October. View the photos from of Minaj's Instagram announcement below. View this post on Instagram #Preggers A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT View this post on Instagram Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:08am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:43am PDT This story first appeared on Billboard.com. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Gil Kaufman, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr