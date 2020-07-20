Nicki Minaj Reveals Baby Bump in Colorful Instagram Pregnancy Announcement

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper broke the news on social media on Monday.

In addition to being the queen of the Barbz, Nicki Minaj might have to buy some real Barbies now. The rapper posted pictures of her pregnant belly on Monday morning, using the simple hashtag "#Preggers."

While a spokesperson for the 37-year-old MC could not be reached for confirmation of the good news, Minaj is all smiles in one of the snaps, cradling her baby bump with both hands while smiling and sporting a bedazzled bikini and matching stiletto heels.

In another pic, a blue-haired Minaj stands, again cradling her bump.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," Minaj captioned a third photo.

This would be the first child for Minaj, who married Kenneth Petty last October.



View the photos from of Minaj's Instagram announcement below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.