Nicki Minaj Releases 'Fendi' Song with Murda Beatz and PnB Rock

The song is being released two weeks before her capsule collection with the Italian house.

Nicki Minaj isn't done just yet: Three weeks after announcing that she'd be retiring from music to start a family, the "Anaconda" star reminded fans she's a rap legend with a fierce verse on PnB Rock's "Fendi."

The Philly rapper's opulent single arrived on Thursday, less than 12 hours after it was initially announced. Along with pulling Minaj out of retirement, PnB also managed to recruit Murda Beatz to produce the lavish track.

Minaj's voice is the first one we get to hear, as she shouts out Murda and PnB, also asserting that "Fendi" is her favorite song. Rock speedily croons through the raunchy chorus and a verse about drowning his love interest in designer attire — mostly Fendi, of course.

The Queens native takes the baton and continues the love affair with her haute couture brand of choice. "It's Fendi, it's poppin', and we on and poppin', you bitches is blockin' the view," Minaj raps.

Minaj then touches on her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth "Zoo" Petty — with whom Minaj is seemingly looking to have kids, as she said she's retiring to have a family — declaring that he'll continue to seduce her even when she's not trying to dress the part. "I don't even look sexy/ But he still tryna sex me/ Ain't gotta get all done up for my dude/ My attitude is the baddest thing that's on me, boo."

It's timed to the release of her collection with the Italian fashion house, which drops Oct. 14 online and at select boutiques Oct. 16. Called Fendi Prints On, the collection's name references lyrics of her song "Chun-Li." Minaj has been teasing photos of her Fendi designs and clothing, including a hot pink puffer jacket, pink logo bags, a graphic hoodie and logo sunglasses.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.