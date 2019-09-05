Nicki Minaj Says She's Retiring to Start a Family

The announcement seemingly came out of nowhere, as Minaj had been very active in the music scene this summer.

Nicki Minaj says she's hanging up her mic. In a wild turn of events, Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to declare that she's retiring from music to put all her focus on starting a family with her partner, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she wrote.

The announcement seemingly came out of nowhere, as Minaj had been very active in the music scene this summer. She recently joined Megan Thee Stallion for a guest verse on her "Hot Girl Summer" anthem, and the Queens native had also been teasing plans for a new album she'd been holed up working on following the release of Megatron.

Billboard has reached out to Minaj's reps for comment and confirmation.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.