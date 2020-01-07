Nico Santos on Life After 'Crazy Rich Asians'

"I had auditions after the movie, and I never booked any of those auditions that I went on, and so that's always in the back of your head, like, am I gonna work again?" the 'Superstore' star told In Studio.

After Aladdin breakout Mena Masoud broke the news that he hasn't been on an audition since the Disney live-action film hit theaters, Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos revealed that he also had difficulty landing roles following the major success of the Jon M. Chu film, based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan.

The Superstore actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio, "I had auditions after the movie, and I never booked any of those auditions that I went on, and so that's always in the back of your head. Like, am I gonna work again?"

Following the release of Crazy Rich Asians, and in between filming seasons of NBC's Superstore, Santos landed a role on Jesse Eisenberg's off-Broadway play Happy Talk, alongside Susan Sarandon, but as he explains to THR, he was feeling the pressure to find work.

"I did a play off-Broadway, so I'd booked that job at the last minute, but trust me, I was sweating it. I booked that job, we were wrapping up the final week of shooting for the finale of season four, and I was like, we're going through a hiatus. We're on a three-month break. I've been to all these auditions, I still haven't booked a guest star on TV or another movie part, and I was like, but I was just in this huge movie. This town is rough."

Santos also teased the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians sequel, telling THR that filming could begin this summer.

"We're trying to film the next one, and I know they've written it. Hopefully maybe this summer we'll film it? I don't know, everything's sort of up in the air. As you know, these things change by the minute. So, last I heard that we may be filming this summer, but again, I haven't confirmed that yet, so we’re just waiting for details."

Watch more in the video above.