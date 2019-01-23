Nicolas Cage Nabs Lead in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Color Out of Space'

Richard Stanley is directing his first feature in over 20 years, with Joely Richardson and Tommy Chong also starring.

Nicolas Cage has grabbed the lead in Color Out of Space, a sci-fi thriller from director Richard Stanley and co-producers SpectreVision and ACE Pictures.

Based on a novella by H.P. Lovecraft, the indie project reunites Cage with SpectreVision, the genre division of Company X, which produced the 2018 psychedelic revenge drama Mandy. Color Out of Space also stars Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Julian Hilliard and Q’Orianka Kilcher.

The film, which starts production next month, portrays the Gardners, a family who move to rural New England for country peace, only to face a meteorite crashing into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite infects the land with a strange, otherworldly color, leaving the Gardner family to face an alien force gradually mutating every life form it touches.

Stanley is directing his first feature in over 20 years, after earlier cult classics like Hardware, Dust Devil and the 1996 flick The Island of Dr. Moreau, with Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer,

Color Out of Space is produced by Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood. Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Emma Lee, Peter Wong and Stacy Jorgensen will share the executive producer credits.

