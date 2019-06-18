Nicolas Cage Sci-Fi 'Jiu Jitsu' Becomes First Film to Use New Cypriot Tax Credit (Exclusive)

The film, from Dimitri Logothetis, will be shot entirely in Cyprus.

Jiu Jitsu, the upcoming sci-fi martial arts actioner starring Nicolas Cage, has become the first international film production to utilize a new tax incentives scheme from the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency.

The $27.5 million film will be shot entirely in Cyprus, taking advantage of a program that gives productions the option to choose between cash rebate or tax credit, and also benefit from tax discounts on investments made on equipment and infrastructure. The cash rebate program is a rebate of 25-30 percent on eligible expenditure.

From writer-director-producer Dimitri Logothetis, Jiu Jitsu will see Cage star alongside Alain Moussi, who headlined the last two Kickboxer movies, in which Logothetis was involved.

Based on the comic book of the same name, which Logothetis wrote with Jim McGrath, the film features Moussi as a Jiu Jitsu fighter who every six years must face off against an alien invader, Brax. Cage’s character teams up with him in a battle to defeat Brax.

The Invest Cyprus committee took two days to review and approve Jiu Jitsu.