Nicolas Cage to Star In Sci-fi Martial Arts Movie 'Jiu Jitsu'

Dimitri Logothetis is writing and directing the film, which also stars Alain Moussi.

Nicolas Cage is set to star in writer/director/producer Dimitri Logothetis’ sci-fi martial arts movie Jiu Jitsu. He’ll star alongside Alain Moussi, who headlined the last two Kickboxer movies, in which Logothetis was also involved.

Based on the comic book of the same name, which Logothetis wrote with Jim McGrath, the film features Moussi as a Jiu Jitsu fighter who every six years must face off against an alien invader, Brax. Cage’s character teams up with him in a battle to defeat Brax.

The film will be produced by Logothetis and Martin Barab with Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales, which are currently underway at Hong Kong Filmart.

“After we successfully reintroduced the Kickboxer franchise to a new generation of martial arts fans with the sixth and seventh entries in the series, we set out to up the ante with a sci-fi martial arts franchise that could bring the same kind of intensity and longevity to a new arena,” Logothetis said of the project.

Cage, repped by WME and Stride Management, was recently seen in the psychedelic action horror film Mandy and heard in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Moussi, repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Peter Meyer Management, will be seen in the upcoming Kickboxer: Armageddon.

Logothetis, repped by Peter Meyer Management, directed 2018’s Kickboxer: Retaliation and the upcoming Kickboxer: Armageddon.