Nicolas Cage Thriller 'Willy’s Wonderland' Sells Internationally

Cage plays a man that must survive a hellish night trapped inside a family entertainment center, where the animatronic characters have turned evil.

Nicolas Cage fronted thriller Willy's Wonderland has sold in key international territories — including the U.K., Canada, Australia, and Latin America — out of the Cannes virtual market.

Willy's Wonderland, a working title, stars Cage as The Janitor, an out-of-towner, who is forced to clean a family entertainment center in exchange for having his car serviced after it breaks down. He, along with some locals, must then survive a hellish night trapped inside with the stars of the center - animatronic characters that have turned evil.

Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner also star. Kevin Lewis directed from a screenplay by G.O. Parsons.

The feature has sold for the U.K. (Signature Entertainment), Germany (Splendid), Latin America (CDC), Canada (VVS), Australia (Madman), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Scandinavia (SF Studios), Middle East (Salim Ramia), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Poland (M2), Hong Kong (Pegasus), Taiwan (MovieCloud) Thailand (Sahamongkol) and the Philippines (Pioneer), among other territories.

Foresight Unlimited — a division of Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company — negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Foresight Unlimited Chairman Mark Damon commented, “Certainly, part of the reason Willy’s Wonderland is selling so well, is the spike in demand for mid-range genre thriller titles with a name actor attached. But particularly since this film has the makings to become a cult classic, and after showing buyers footage, they are believers as well.”

Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Screen Media Ventures and Landmark Studio Group produced the film in association with Baffin Media Limited with the support of Great Point Media.

Landmark ceo David Ozer, Grant Cramer, and Jeremy Davis are producing along with Cage and Mike Nilon. Damon, Screen Media Ventures president David Fannon and Seth Needle are executive producers.