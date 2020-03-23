Nicole Kidman's Stylist Offers Fashion Consultations to Benefit Charity

Julia von Boehm is offering video styling sessions for $300 or $600 to benefit three charities that are helping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those self-isolating at home can get a wardrobe refresh with a little help from Nicole Kidman's red carpet stylist. On Monday, Julia von Boehm launched Donate with Style, an initiative for which she offers video styling sessions in exchange for a donation to charities that are helping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Von Boehm is offering 30-minute or 60-minute sessions for a $300 or $600 donation, respectively. The client can choose one of three organizations to donate to: World Kitchen Center, World Health Organization Covid-19 Response Fund or Center for Disaster Philanthropy Covid-19 Response Fund.

The fashion consultation will be done over Zoom video chat using the client's existing wardrobe for an "audit" or "edit" of their closet. Appointments are currently available through April 6.

An InStyle fashion editor and entrepreneur, Von Boehm recommends recommends selecting a few items to get started, including a favorite: outdoor jacket, outdoor coat, long sleeve shirt, short sleeve shirt, blazer, jeans, pants, skirt and dress, as well as pairs of heels and flats.

The Germany-born stylist worked in Paris as an editor before moving to New York. She first teamed with Kidman on shoots for Jimmy Choo and Harper's Bazaar and keeps her as her only client. "I owe her a lot, in a way, because she taught me how to do the celebrity styling side of things, which I had never done before I met her. So I like to give her exclusivity," Von Boehm previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Named one of THR's most powerful Hollywood stylists of 2019, Von Boehm dressed Kidman in Versace for the 2020 Golden Globes and in Michael Kors for the 2020 SAG Awards. Both ensembles landed the Big Little Lies star on THR's best dressed list.

Kidman, too, has been following social distancing orders amid the coronavirus outbreak and made an appearance in husband Keith Urban's Instagram concert on March 16. The actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, "Thank you to the healthcare workers and so many of you who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe."

Last week, another philanthropic fashion project, called Virus Collective, designed coronavirus-themed loungewear with 25 percent of sales going to the World Health Organization.