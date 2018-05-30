Nicole Quenqua Joins Participant Media as Senior VP Communications

Quenqua joins Particpant after serving as the head of publicity at The Weinstein Co.

Participant Media has hired Nicole Quenqua as the company's senior vp communications.

Quenqua, who previously worked as the head of publicity at The Weinstein Co., will be based out of Participant's L.A. office.

She will report to Christina Kounelias, executive vp worldwide marketing, and will lead and supervise entertainment publicity, events and corporate communications.

During her seven-year tenure at TWC, she spearheaded the campaigns for notable films including Lion, Silver Linings Playbook and Django Unchained.

“I am extremely excited to join a company whose mission and content invites audiences to actively participate in helping create a better world. I look forward to starting this new chapter in my life and career — relocating to sunny Southern California — and working with such a dedicated team of professionals,” said Quenqua of her new job and relocating from New York.