Nicole Scherzinger Says 'Masked Singer' Is More "Competitive" in Season 2

Fox's The Masked Singer is back for its second season and judge Nicole Scherzinger joined The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss how her guesses have improved from last season.

"I'm doing better this year. I think now that I've got my sea legs, we've got a point of reference, we’re all doing better," she said of fellow judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. "It's gotten a lot more competitive. Ken somehow is getting a little worse. But I'm picking up on the subtle clues in the clue packages."

While only two episodes have aired since its Sept. 25 debut, Scherzinger admits she's been surprised to see who's revealed underneath the costume, saying, "I will tell you I have been very floored this season on some of the people that I have found out have been on the show that I was like, 'I had no idea.'"

She continued: "I think it’s happened to all of us because we forget that a lot of those people are friends underneath the masks. But you have no idea. Then they unveil themselves and you’re like, 'What? I had no idea.' And they're like, 'I've been hiding from you all along.'"

As a singer herself, breaking out in the music industry as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger admits that she and Thicke may have a little bit of an advantage as professional singers over Jeong and McCarthy.

"For me, that is my biggest club skill — to be able to hear if the person's a trained singer or not, guessing the age range, if they're professional, if they have a different profession. But you’ll be surprised. That's why people come on this show, because they have these really raw, hidden talents. You're like, 'Oh my gosh, this is something that you're completely not known for, and now the whole world gets to hear your beautiful voice.'"

Scherzinger also discussed her "bucket list" of stars she’d love to see under one of those costumes, saying, "It would be kind of stupid if Stevie Wonder was underneath a costume, but we’d all know his voice right away."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

