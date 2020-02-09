Inside 'Night Before': Leonardo DiCaprio, Bob Iger, Greta Gerwig Help Raise $5.4M for MPTF

Jeffrey Katzenberg (left), who serves as chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors, chatted with Oscar winner (and current nominee) Leonardo DiCaprio.

Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Evan Spiegel, Steven Spielberg and Taika Waititi also were among the A-listers who turned out for the invitation-only fundraiser — one of Hollywood's glitziest gatherings of Oscar weekend.

A who's-who of Oscar nominees and top Hollywood executives were on hand Saturday night to support the Motion Picture & Television Fund at its 18th annual "Night Before" party, which raised more than $5.4 million in support of the MPTF.

One of the key events of Oscar weekend, the "Night Before" party, held on the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles and co-sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter, drew both past Oscar winners and current nominees including Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali, Antonio Banderas, Adrien Brody, Nicolas Cage, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Tom Hanks, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Sam Mendes, Joe Pesci, Jonathan Pryce, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Steven Spielberg, Taika Waititi, Diane Warren and Renée Zellweger.

Zellweger and Baumbach made their way to the party just a few hours after collecting Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier in the day for best actress for Judy and best screenplay for Marriage Story, respectively. Marriage Story also was honored with the Robert Altman Award.

Also circulating in the converted soundstage were top executives including Disney's Bob Iger, Peter Rice and Dana Walden; WarnerMedia's Bob Greenblatt; Snap's Evan Spiegel, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Tendo Nagenda and Lisa Nishimura; Paramount's Jim Gianopulos; ABC's Karey Burke; Amblin's Jen Brody; Legendary's Josh Grode; Wasserman's Casey Wasserman; and YouTube's Robert Kyncl.

The 2020 host committee featured a slew of current and past Oscar nominees and winners, including Adams & Darren Le Gallo, Banderas, Tanya Haden Black & Jack Black, Kate Capshaw & Spielberg, Laura Dern, Josh Gad, Stella & Anthony Hopkins, King, Malek, Pesci, Pryce, Florence Pugh, Robbie, Spencer, Charlize Theron, Rita Wilson & Hanks and Zellweger.

Other A-listers at the exclusive, invitation-only bash included event maestro Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors, along with Morena Baccarin, Elizabeth Banks, Kate Beckinsale, Matt Bomer, Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mark Burnett, Gerard Butler, Nick Cannon, Linda Cardellini, Kaitlyn Dever, Nina Dobrev, Mark Duplass, Lisa Edelstein, Billy Eichner, Cary Elwes, Beanie Feldstein, Topher Grace, Kelsey Grammer, Roman Griffin Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Mindy Kaling, Keegan-Michael Key, Hunter King, Joey King, Diane Kruger, Ron Livingston, Dylan McDermott, Katharine McPhee, Jennifer Morrison, B.J. Novak, Catherine O’Hara, Leslie Odom Jr., Elizabeth Perkins, Madelaine Petsch, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, June Diane Raphael, Retta, Jason Ritter, Britt Robertson, Mj Rodriguez, Ray Romano, Phil Rosenthal, Molly Shannon, Aisha Tyler, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Kerry Washington, Samira Wiley, Casey Wilson and Ariel Winter

Guests enjoyed specialty foods from Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

Funds are used to support industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services, such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and the retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is "home" to television and film veterans. In total, the annual event has raised more than $90 million since its inception in 2003.

THR returned as one of the presenting sponsors of the event alongside Delta Air Lines, Facebook Watch, Ford Motor Company, L’Oréal USA, Target, Yahoo! and YouTube. This marked THR's seventh year as the sole media sponsor of the party.

"MPTF's 'Night Before' once again brought our industry together in the spirit of a community that truly takes care of its own. We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of the corporate sponsors and donors from the entertainment community who came out to support and sustain our mission," Katzenberg said. "We look forward to celebrating with them again next year, our organization's 100th anniversary."

The long list of stars at the party also included Malin Åkerman, KJ Apa, Rosanna Arquette, Bonnie Arnold, Katie Aselton, Garcelle Beauvais, Lake Bell, Madeline Brewer, Billy Brown, Logan Browning, Ross Butler, Tia Carrere, Zoë Chao, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Eliza Coupe, Ariana DeBose, Guillermo Díaz, Peter Facinelli, Fortune Feimster, Barbie Ferreira, Karen Gillan, Eiza González, Emily Hampshire, Chris Hardwick, Angie Harmon, Lydia Hearst, Marin Hinkle, Olivia Holt, Derek Hough, Ernie Hudson, January Jones, Tzi Ma, Danielle Macdonald, Andie MacDowell, Benji Madden, Camryn Manheim, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Camila Mendes, AJ Michalka, Omar Miller, Mike Moh, Cameron Monaghan, Marisol Nichols, Sydelle Noel, Jimmy O. Yang, Christina Ochoa, Jenna Ortega, Emily Osment, Chord Overstreet, Nicole Richie,Halston Sage, Reid Scott, Harry Shum Jr., Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jessica Szohr, Lorraine Toussaint, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sam Trammell, Goran Višnjić, Dita Von Teese and Steven Weber.

Check out photos of the event below.