Inside 'The Night Before': Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Bob Iger, Stars and CEOs Help Raise $5M for MPTF

George Clooney, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Comcast’s Brian Roberts and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos also were among the A-listers who turned out for the invitation-only fundraiser — one of Hollywood's glitziest gatherings of Oscar weekend.

A who's-who of Oscar nominees, A-listers and top Hollywood executives came out to support the Motion Picture & Television Fund at its 17th annual "Night Before" party, which raised $5 million in support of the MPTF.

One of the key events of Oscar weekend, the "Night Before" party, held Saturday on the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles and co-sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter, drew past Oscar winners including Mahershala Ali (also a current nominee, who came with wife Amatus Sami-Karim), George Clooney, Viola Davis (with husband Julius Tennon), Leonardo DiCaprio, Marcia Gay Harden, Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer.

Among the 2019 Oscar nominees who were at the event were Amy Adams (with husband Darren Le Gallo), Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe (with wife Giada Colagrande), Adam Driver (with wife Joanne Tucker), Richard E. Grant, Sam Elliott, Regina King, Spike Lee, Rami Malek and Viggo Mortensen.

Close, Grant and King made their way to the party just a few hours after collecting Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier in the day for best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

The 2019 host committee included a lineup of talent including Adams and Le Gallo, Ali, Tanya Haden Black and Jack Black, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, Amal and George Clooney, Close, Colagrande and Dafoe, Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Janney, King, Malek, Mortensen, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, Rachel Weisz, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, and Constance Wu.

Other A-listers at the exclusive, invitation-only bash included event maestro Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as chairman of the MPTF Foundation, along with recent Golden Globe/Emmy/SAG Award winner Darren Criss (with new wife Mia Swier), Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Mindy Kaling, Keegan-Michael Key and producer wife Elisa Pugliese, Helen Mirren, Mike Myers, Christopher Nolan and Taylor Swift with boyfriend (The Favourite actor) Joe Alwyn, in addition to past Oscar nominees Ava DuVernay, Samuel L. Jackson, Carey Mulligan, Anna Paquin with husband Stephen Moyer, Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Hailee Steinfeld.

Black Panther stars Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan also came out to support the cause, as did Crazy Rich Asians stars Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Henry Golding and Constance Wu.

Top executives including Disney CEO Bob Iger and studio chair Alan Horn, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts (with Universal’s Ron Meyer), WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey and Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Universal Pictures chair Donna Langley, Sony Pictures chair Tom Rothman and Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos also were at the bash, where guests enjoyed specialty foods from Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

Funds raised during the "Night Before" party are used to support the MPTF, which assists industry members in Hollywood of all ages by providing financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support and the retirement facility in Woodland Hills that film and TV veterans call "home."

In total, the annual event has raised more than $85 million since its inception in 2003.

THR returned as one of the presenting sponsors of the event alongside Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, L'Oréal USA, Target, Yahoo! and YouTube. This marked THR's sixth year as the sole media sponsor of the party.

"We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of the presenting sponsors and donors for making the ‘Night Before’ an amazing evening, one that once again brings the industry together in the spirit of a community that truly takes care of its own," Katzenberg said.

The long list of stars at the party also included Malin Akerman, Joe Alwyn, Anthony Anderson, Billy Baldwin, Elizabeth Banks, Camilla Belle, Greg Berlanti, Julie Bowen, Amy Brenneman, Billy Brown, Dan Bucatinsky, Mark Burnett, Ty Burrell, Ross Butler, Linda Cardellini, Anthony Carrigan, Erika Christensen, Ciara, Chase Crawford, Terry Crews, Rory Culkin, Josh Dallas, Nina Dobrev, Winston Duke, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Patrick Fabian, Taissa Farmiga, Fortune Feimster, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, America Ferrera, Andy Garcia, Danny Glover, Meagan Good, Ginnifer Goodwin, Topher Grace, Kat Graham, Kelsey Grammar, Max Greenfield, Jonathan Groff, Savannah Guthrie, Regina Hall, Ben Hardy, Laura Harrier, Patricia Heaton, Christina Hendricks, Sam Heughan, Cheryl Hines, Julianne Hough, Nicholas Hoult, Vanessa Hudgens, Gillian Jacobs, Jake Johnson, Zoe Kazan, Machine Gun Kelly, Jaime King, Heidi Klum, T.R. Knight, Nick Kroll, Christine Lahti, Sanaa Lathan, KiKi Layne, Gwilym Lee, Allen Leech, Judith Light, Hamish Linklater, Zoe Lister-Jones, Diego Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Danielle Macdonald, Andie MacDowell, Joel Madden, Ashley Madekwe, Jason Mantzoukas, Joe Mazello, Katherine McNamara, Shay Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Trevor Noah, Chord Overstreet, Adam Pally, Barbara Palvin, Zac Posen, Jack Quaid, Zachary Quinto, Lily Rabe, June Diane Raphael, Nikki Reed, Retta, Nicole Richie, Jason Ritter, Emma Roberts, Brit Robertson, Robbie Rogers, Ray Romano, Meg Ryan, Halston Sage, Rosa Salazar, Nico Santos, Paul Scheer, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Ian Somerhalder, Abigail Spencer, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Lakeith Stanfield, Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Szohr, Maura Tierney, Lorraine Toussaint, Michelle Trachtenberg, Gabrielle Union, Milo Ventimiglia, Diane Warren, Dominic West, Ed Westwick, Mae Whitman, Russell Wilson and Ali Wong.

Check out photos of the event below.