Toronto First Look: Tye Sheridan as a Prime Murder Suspect in 'The Night Clerk' (Exclusive)

The first look at Tye Sheridan in The Night Clerk is here.

Sheridan stars as late-shift hotel clerk Bart Bromley, a highly intelligent autistic man who uses surveillance cameras to record guests in an effort to improve his social skills. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect but can’t reveal his cameras have captured evidence to prove his innocence.

As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a guest named Andrea (Ana de Armas), but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

Highland Film Group is handling international sales on the Michael Cristofer-helmed thriller that also stars Helen Hunt and John Leguizamo.

Sheridan, WulfPak Productions’ David Wulf and Highland Film Group are producing, with Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon and Robbie Brenner exec producing. Convergent Media is financing the film.

Hunt, with UTA, will next be seen in the Netflix comedy Candy Jar. Leguizamo, repped by UTA, is set for the third John Wick film. De Armas, who is repped by CAA, Impression and Grubman Shire, is filming the untitled Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis musical for Universal.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 7 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.