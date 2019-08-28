'Night in the Woods' Studio Cuts Ties With Developer Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Alec Holowka, founder of indie studio Infinite Fall, was accused of abuse in a series of tweets by game developer Zoe Quinn on Monday.

Infinite Fall, the independent game studio known for 2017's Night in the Woods, has cut ties with co-founder Alec Holowka following allegations of sexual assault made against the game designer by fellow game developer Zoe Quinn.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Quinn alleged that she visited Holowka in Winnipeg, Canada for two weeks several years ago. "While I was in Winnipeg he slowly isolated me from everyone else in my life while absolutely degrading me whenever we were alone," Quinn claimed.

Quinn also claimed that Holowka would “jam his fingers inside me and walk me around the house by them when I told him it hurt.”

In response to the allegations, Infinite Fall issued a statement through Night in the Woods' official Twitter account on Wednesday, stating, "This week, allegations of past abuse have come to light regarding Alec Holowka, who was coder, composer, and co-designer on Night In The Woods. We take such allegations seriously as a team. As a result and after some agonizing consideration, we are cutting ties with Alec."

The company also announced it would be canceling a planned physical release for the game. Night in the Woods co-writers Scott Benson and Bethany Hockenberry will handle the brand moving forward.

Further requests for comment from the Night in the Woods team and Holowka were not immediately returned.