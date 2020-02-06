Nike Honors Kobe Bryant at New York Fashion Show

Six child models stood on stage in purple, black and yellow Lakers jerseys bearing Bryant's numbers.

Nike paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Wednesday at a fashion show in New York.

The show featured six children walking out on stage wearing Bryant's number 24 and 8 Lakers jerseys (in purple, black and yellow). As music played, they stood in front of an audience that included Rosalía, Drake, British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful, Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, Nike CEO John Donahoe and gymnast Gabby Douglas at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The sportswear brand was debuting its designs for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Collection and continued with the runway show after the tribute.

Wearing a Lakers jersey, Douglas took over Nike's Instagram stories to give a behind-the-scenes look at the jerseys and dance rehearsals. The kids appeared to return to the runway for an upbeat dance finale as well, holding hands with adult models. Soccer player Brandi Chastain and basketball player Lisa Leslie also took to the runway in white uniforms.

Bryant originally signed a sneaker deal with Nike in 2003 and on Jan. 3 launched the Kobe V Protro Chaos, just one of the many shoes he created with the brand. After his death, Nike sold out of all Bryant apparel online. The company posted a tribute on its website, titled "In Memory: Kobe Bryant," that reads in part, "Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball."