Nike Sells Out of Kobe Bryant Merchandise After Athlete's Death

Pairs of his sneakers and collectibles are being sold on resale sites for nearly $1 million.

Nike has sold out of Kobe Bryant merchandise, two days after the five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna.

A search for "Kobe" on the website only brings up Lakers-themed gift cards and redirects to a page titled "In Memory: Kobe Bryant" that reads in part, "Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball."

ESPN reported that Nike stopped selling Bryant gear following his death, but a company rep told Forbes that Nike is actually sold out. The Oregon-based brand signed a sneaker deal with Bryant in 2003 and recently debuted the Kobe V Protro Chaos in North America on Jan. 3. His yearly contract estimate was $16 million.

The Lakers website also has no Kobe apparel available, but the NBA website is selling his 8 and 24 jerseys for $300 each with the promise to ship before July 15.

On clothing reseller Stock X, the last sale of the Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated Phoenix Suns went for $450, a 58 percent increase. The lowest ask is $982,000 for a size 14 as of Tuesday morning (it retailed for $180). The Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated Los Angeles Lakers shoe is selling for $449 to $4,000 and the Kobe 4 Protro Carpe Diem for $440 to $2,481.

On eBay, a pair of Nike Hyperdunk Supreme Kobe Bryant Lakers PE "Snakepools" are being sold for $17,824 with a free signed Kobe Bryant basketball included. The listing was updated Sunday, the day Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Shaquille O'Neal, Barack Obama, Cardi B and numerous other stars have mourned Bryant. The NBA postponed the Lakers and Clippers game that was scheduled for Tuesday.

Other memorabilia and collectibles are now fetching hefty price tags, including a 1996 Topps Chrome #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card that's signed in blue Sharpie and listed on eBay for $1 million, as well as Kobe Bryant autographed, numbered and framed back-to-back championship jerseys for $24,800.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Nike, which also pays tribute to the late athlete and Oscar winner online. Read the statement below.

Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today’s tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends.

As we are learning more details of the accident and the others who have tragically lost their lives, our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone involved and impacted.

Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.