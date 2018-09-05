Nike's Colin Kaepernick 'Just Do It' Ad to Air During NFL Opener

Kaepernick being the new face of the campaign is as loved as it is hated, as both sides of the kneeling controversy tee off on the issue all over again.

The first television ad for Nike's new, highly controversial Just Do It campaign starring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will air on NBC, during the first regular-season game of Thursday Night Football, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

It was revealed Monday that Kaepernick would be the face of the latest iteration of the iconic campaign created by Nike, a partner of the NFL. The announcement immediately caused an even deeper chasm between those who support the right of NFL players who protest during the National Anthem and those who are steadfast against it. Kaepernick is known for starting the movement.

The former NFL player turned civil rights activist on Wednesday shared the commercial — a tad more than two minutes long — via social media. The spot is narrated by Kaepernick and features a number of professional athletes, including LeBron James and Serena Williams. The theme of the spot is about reaching dreams and aspirations by setting high goals.

Kaepernick being the new face of the campaign is as loved as it is hated, with both sides of the kneeling controversy teeing off on the issue with reignited fury.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Nike for the ad via Twitter. The president has talked about his hatred for players protesting during the anthem on a routine basis. He has gone so far as to call any player who kneels a "son of a bitch" and demand they be fired by their team's owner.

The NFL on Tuesday released a statement in which it sided with Nike on the Kaepernick choice, a move that surprised some as the one-time Super Bowl quarterback is suing the league, accusing all team owners of collusion for allegedly blacklisting him for being the first to protest during the anthem.

Following Kaepernick, numerous players on almost every NFL team have either kneeled or raised a fist during the anthem. Some owners, such as the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, said kneeling will not be allowed by his players this upcoming season.