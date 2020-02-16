Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies at 15

Waligwa was best known for her role in the 2016 Disney film about a chess prodigy from a Ugandan slum. The film starred Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, a young actress who starred in the 2016 Walt Disney film Queen of Katwe, has died. The actress had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, according to Ugandan newspaper The Daily Monitor. Waligwa was 15 years old.

Waligwa was best known for her role in the 2016 Disney film about a chess prodigy from a Ugandan slum. The film was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a 9-year-old chess player who famously competed in international tournaments.

In the film, Waligwa played the role of Phiona's friend Gloria, who explained the rules of chess to her. Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo also starred in the film.

After Waligwa was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, Queen of Katwe director Mira Nair reportedly mobilized to help fund treatment for the young actress in India.

The Daily Monitor reports that despite being deemed tumor-free in 2017, another tumor was found last year. At the time of her death, she was a senior three student at Gayaza High School.