Nikki Reed Shows Off Sustainable Jewelry Line at Environmental Media Association Honors Benefit Gala

Hundreds of environmentally conscious guests, including Nikki Reed, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nina Dobrev and Emmanuelle Chriqui, walked the green turf carpet and gathered in the backyard of a private Pacific Palisades Estate on Saturday night for the 2nd Annual Environmental Media Association Honors Benefit Gala.

The gala recognizes individuals who have used their platforms as prominent media figures to tell stories and become champions for the environment.

During the cocktail hour, guests sipped specialty drinks, such as a cucumber gimlet and snacked on vegetarian appetizers, including bite-sized grilled cheese sandwiches and Beyond Meat sliders.

Nearly all of the women walking the green carpet were wearing jewelry from BaYou With Love, a specialty line created by Reed that is made from entirely recycled or sustainable materials and she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how she created her pieces.

"I use gold that's been found in recycled technology primarily in recovered motherboards and my partner for that is Dell. So we use gold that's been extracted from the motherboards in their recycle technology," Reed said. "Michael Dell is actually incredible. I mean he really prioritizes sustainability within their supply chain and has for many, many years, actually decades."

Following the cocktail hour, guests were called to dinner, where they were served a vegetarian and sustainable meal of a summer chopped salad, Beyond Meat lasagna and vegan cookies and desert bars.

Howard was honored with the Green Parent Award and she also came wearing Reed’s jewelry.

"I’m wearing all of her [Reed's] jewelry right now and its absolutely incredible because the idea of saving the world people think that’s going to require solely lifestyle changes and its not just that. It requires innovation," Howard told THR of Reed's jewelry. "What Nikki has done is she has created a jewelry company that is entirely sustainable to a degree that my wildest dreams couldn’t even imagine...These diamonds are grown and they’re molecularly identical to diamonds that would be mined. They’re grown using solar power."

Chriqui has been a long-time supporter of the EMA and explained how even fashion labels are now becoming environmentally conscious.

"Nikki and myself tonight are wearing a brand called AMUR and it's so beautiful ... Fashion is starting to become conscious because I feel like globally people are realizing we can't sit back anymore. Everybody's gotta do their part."

After dinner, guests bid thousands of dollars on prizes such as a luxury vacation to the Montage Hotel in Deer Valley, Utah and gold and diamond earrings. There was also a raffle with a $500 prize that was won by long-time environmental champion Ed Begley Jr., who immediately donated his prize money back to the EMA.

The night’s honorees included Howard, Dobrev, Joshua Jackson, Diane Warren, Jonathan Safran Foer and Kelly Vlahkis-Hanks.

Following the awards, guests were entertained by a soulful music performance by Willow Smith and her band and a DJ set from Samantha Ronson.