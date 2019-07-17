Tony Winner Nina Arianda Joins Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell Drama (Exclusive)

Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates are already on the roll call of the Warner Bros. picture, as are Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde.

Tony Award-winning actress Nina Arianda has joined the cast of Clint Eastwood’s untitled Richard Jewell drama.

Hauser is portraying Jewell, the sad sack security guard at the 1996 Summer Games who discovered a backpack containing pipe bombs and sounded the alarm and helped to clear the area. Initially hailed a hero, he soon became the prime suspect, with his life crumbling under the media microscope. Jewell was eventually cleared but was never able to rebuild the life he had.

Bates is playing Jewell’s mother, while Wilde portrays a reporter and Hamm plays an FBI investigator.

Arianda is playing Nadya, the law clerk to Rockwell’s character, Jewell’s attorney Watson Bryant. The two eventually wed.

The movie is now in production with Eastwood producing along with Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher and Jennifer Davisson Killoran. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill, who were to star in the feature when it was set up at Fox, are also producing.

Arianda won a Tony for her breakout performance in Venus in Fur and earned another nomination for Born Yesterday. This year she played the love interest to Damien Lewis in Showtime’s Billions and stars with Billy Bob Thornton in Amazon’s Goliath. Recent film work includes Stan & Ollie and Florence Foster Jenkins.

She is repped by ICM Partners and Schreck Rose.