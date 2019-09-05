Nina Dobrev, Joshua Jackson, Diane Warren to Be Recognized at EMA Honors

Jonathan Safran Foer and Earth Friendly Products chief Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks also will be honored at the Sept. 28 event, featuring a performance by Willow Smith.

Nina Dobrev, Joshua Jackson and Diane Warren will be honored at the second annual EMA Honors Benefit Gala, which recognizes trailblazers working to protect the planet.

In addition, the Environmental Media Association also will honor author Jonathan Safran Foer and Earth Friendly Products president and CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks at its Sept. 28 event, taking place at a private estate in Pacific Palisades.

Dobrev (Fam, The Vampire Diaries) will be honored with the Futures Award, Jackson (The Affair, Dawson’s Creek) with the Ongoing Commitment Award, Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Warren with the Missions in Music Award, Safran Foer with the Literary Impact Award and Vlahakis-Hanks with the Corporate Responsibility Award.

The gala will also include a performance from Willow Smith, followed by DJ Samatha Ronson.

"We are excited to once again honor aspirational leaders and rising forces who are instrumental in the fight to protect our planet," said Debbie Levin, EMA CEO. "We are in a climate crisis and need personal action and unity on solutions to effect change so that we can leave our children with a sustainable and circular economy. Each in their own way, our Honorees have supported the mission of EMA by taking action and vocalizing environmental issues."

EMA is a nonprofit connecting the world of media to the environmental community. Through campaign work, year-round programs and summits, and celebrity role-modeling, the organization brings the issue of climate change to the forefront to teach people about living sustainable lifestyles. Over 29 years, the nonprofit has honored individuals including Michael Bloomberg, Sir Richard Branson, Jane Fonda, Matt Damon, Elizabeth Olsen, Elon Musk, Natalie Portman, Jaden Smith and Justin Timberlake.