Sundance First Look: 'Nine Days' Posters Debut Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)

The surreal drama, which stars Winston Duke as a man choosing a soul for life, debuts at the festival Jan. 27.

Ahead of its Jan. 27 world premiere at Sundance, nine posters have been released for the surreal drama Nine Days.

The film, which marks the feature film directorial debut of Edson Oda, stars Winston Duke as a man who is interviewing souls who are vying for the opportunity to be born. He has nine days to choose who will get the coveted spot, while the rest of the souls will cease to exist. With a supporting cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Bill Skarsgard and Tony Hale, the film explores both the gift and the struggle that comes with being alive.

The project, which will be looking for distribution at the fest, is produced by Jason Michael Berman, Mette-Marie Kongsved, Matthew Lindner, Laura Tunstall and Datari Turner. Oda's script was developed through the Sundance Labs.

The new posters were designed by Kenny Gravillis of Gravillis Inc. and feature each of the main characters asking a question.

The film will have its world premiere at the Eccles Theater on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Check out the new posters below.