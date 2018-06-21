Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor Calls Out Taylor Swift for Not Speaking Up About Trump

Reznor, who says today's top artists stay quiet on social and political issues because they're "concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career and whatnot," also blasts Kanye West: "The guy's lost his fucking mind."

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor has a lot to say about President Donald Trump and celebrities' responsibilities to "call out whatever needs to be called out."

When asked by New York Times magazine about political themes in the band's upcoming ninth studio album, Bad Witch, and whether he feels musicians have a duty to speak out, Reznor responds that because of his influence, it's his "job" to do so "because there are people who feel the same way but need someone to articulate it."

"You don't hear a lot from the Taylor Swifts of the world," he adds, continuing to say that today's top artists stay quiet on social and political issues because they're "concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career and whatnot."

While he says that "what Donald Trump is doing is concerning and infuriating," he doesn't have a problem with the conservative agenda. Instead, "the disregard for decency and truth and civility is what's really disheartening."

Meanwhile, Reznor also had some harsh words for Kanye West in an interview with The Guardian: "The guy's lost his fucking mind: That's the think piece. His record sucked, and that's it. He has made great shit. He's not in a great place right now."

Bad Witch is the final installment in a trilogy of politically minded EPs, scheduled for release on June 22.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.