Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories Signs First-Look Deal With New Republic Pictures

The agreement comes just weeks after NRP signed a first-look pact with Cate Blanchett's production company.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories production banner has signed a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures, the production and financing company run by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

No details of the pact were given but the deal points to an amping up of activity for NRP as it follows a first-look deal signed in July with Cate Blanchett and her Dirty Films banner.

No projects were announced as part of the first-look with Nine Stories.

“Brian and I have both gotten to know Jake over the years as a powerhouse actor as well as a passionate storyteller with a sharp eye for cinematic voices that can resonate with audiences everywhere,” said Fischer in a statement.

"When we spoke to him and Riva about their plans for Nine Stories, it was instantly clear that we shared more than just the same taste in material but also a belief in taking big swings with visionary talent,” added Oliver.

Gyllenhaal and Oliver previously collaborated on adventure drama Everest, made when Oliver headed Cross Creek Pictures. Fischer worked with the actor on David Fincher’s serial killer drama Zodiac.

“Having worked with both Brad and Brian before, I've seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have long admired their keen & thoughtful business sense,” stated Gyllenhaal. “They're a rare breed of producer and we couldn't be more excited to have them as partners as we begin this new chapter for Nine Stories together.”

Nine Stories has a varied slate that shows the breadth of their principals’ interest. Nine Stories is preparing for the release of Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time, launching on Netflix on Sept. 16 and will premiere Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama, Good Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Among the projects in the works are video game adaptation The Division and an adaptation of musical Fun Home.

NRP last year co-financed Sam Mendes' war drama, 1917, as well as the Elton John biopic, Rocketman.