Ninja Debuts Live 'Fortnite' Competition Series

Top gaming personalities including Nick Eh 30 and Bugha will compete in online tournaments for the chance to win a share of over $400,000 in prize money.

Gaming megastar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins on Wednesday unveiled a live competition series titled Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite, set to premiere May 28 on Microsoft's Mixer platform.

A collaboration between Ninja and his management team, Loaded, the event series will see the world's leading players of Epic Games' battle royale hit Fortnite — which surpassed 350 million registered players this month — competing against Ninja for an opportunity to win a share of over $400,000 in prize money.

Participants include top YouTube streamer Nick Eh 30 (Nicholas Amyoony), who signed to Twitch last year; and Bugha (Kyle Giersdorf), who made international headlines when he won $3 million in the Fortnite World Cup. Ewok (Soleil Wheeler), NateHill (Nate Hill) and Reverse2K (Malachei Greiner) are also set to compete. They will all film in the safety of their own home.

"I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways," Ninja said in a statement. "Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate."

The online tournaments will run for six weeks and include commentary from competitive Fortnite casters and analysts BallaTW and MonsterDface.

Episodes will air weekly at 12 p.m. on Ninja's Mixer channel, with competing streamers broadcasting tournaments from their individual channels.