Streaming Star Ninja Signs Multi-Year Extension With Loaded Management Firm

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, one of the most popular video game streamer in the world with over 13 million Twitch followers and 21 million subscribers on YouTube, has re-signed with management company Loaded for an exclusive multi-year deal. Under the agreement, Loaded will continue to manage Blevins' digital distribution, partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, touring, book publishing and more.

In addition to re-upping with Blevins, Loaded also signed popular streamers Jack "CouRage" Dunlop and Ben "DrLupo" Lupo.

While Blevins is one of the most subscribed-to streamers currently on Twitch, Lupo holds the No. 12 spot on the platform with over three million followers. Meanwhile, Dunlop, a former e-sports commentator, is another of Twitch's top content creators with over 23 million total views for his videos.

"We’re excited to continue our strong relationship with Ninja, and welcome the additions of CouRage and DrLupo, two rockstar gaming influencers," said Loaded’s founder and CEO Brandon Freytag, "As more brands, publishers, and advertisers are recognizing the value and engagement power of gaming influencers, Loaded has become the company they’ve worked with to better understand the space and how to effectively communicate to their fanbases."

Loaded, based in Ohio, is an e-sports and game streaming management firm that merged with newly-founded technology company Popdog in December alongside Catalyst Sports & Media and analytics platform NoScope.