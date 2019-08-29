Nintendo Brings 'Mario Kart' to Mobile

'Mario Kart Tour' will launch later this month on iOS and Android. Elsewhere in mobile gaming, new 'Warhammer' and 'Naruto' titles are announced and 'Octopath Traveler' comes to 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.'

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

One of Nintendo's most popular franchises is getting the mobile treatment as Mario Kart Tour will launch Sept. 25 on both iOS and Android.

A new trailer showcased dozens of returning race tracks from previous installments in the long-running racing series, as well as brand new tracks that feature real-world locations such as Tokyo, New York City and Paris. Mario and friends are seen racing by familiar landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or tossing shells across Times Square and Central Park. The real-world tracks will be available during specific time periods at, and after, launch. Classic returning tracks include DK Pass and Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS, along with Cheep Cheep Lagoon from Mario Kart 7.

Unlike previous entries in the Mario Kart series, most drivers and carts will be unavailable at the start, tasking players with unlocking different characters, each of which come with a special item that only that racer can obtain during a race. New characters include Bowser Jr., Diddy Kong and Lakitu, but a few costumes for existing characters were also spotted in the trailer.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

New Warhammer Mobile Title Incoming

Warhammer is no stranger to the mobile gaming world and yet another title is making its way to phones. Warhammer: Odyssey is described as a "fully featured MMORPG" where doomsayers take to ancient cities in the Old World and wreak chaos. Players will pick from six character classes, including an Elf Archmage, Elf Shadow Warrior, a Witch Hunter, a Warrior Priest, a Dwarf Slayer and a Dwarf Engineer. Each class utilizes abilities in different ways, like the lightning-fast attacks unique to the Witch Hunter. No word on a release date, but pre-registration is available on both iOS and Android.

Football Manager Touch and Mobile Getting 2020 Editions

Like clockwork, another Football Manager is scheduled to release this November. Alongside the usual release on consoles and PC, a mobile friendly version is set to release in the form of Football Manager 2020 Mobile, the follow up to last year's Football Manager 2019 Mobile. For those unfamiliar, another version is also getting released with Football Manager 2020 Touch. This version is not simply a mobile port of the full game, but a streamlined offering of the main Football Manager 2020 experience that is made available for both consoles and phones. It's a great time to be a Football Manager fan.

New Naruto Mobile Game Comes Fast

A team-up between Naruto and his son Baruto lead the charge in a new mobile game known as Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes. Team based battles are the center of gameplay where duo and trio attacks can be performed based on the specific character combinations you pick. Different characters from throughout Naruto's history and lore are included featuring the likes of Sarada and Mitsuki. The new game is a follow-up to the previously released Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage from 2017. There is currently no release date.

Final Fantasy Meets Octopath Traveler

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is getting yet another crossover event, this time featuring characters from Octopath Traveler. Characters in Brave Exvius are typically summoned and this new event gives you the chance to obtain Therion, Primrose, Olberic or Tressa. Each have their own unique abilities like Therion who can steal and attack an opponent simultaneously or boost his MP and ATK power by 20%. Brave Exvius is no stranger to crossovers as Kingdom Hearts, Tomb Raider, Bravely Default and even Katy Perry have all been featured in the past.