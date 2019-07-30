Nintendo Profit Plunges 46 Percent Despite Higher Switch Sales

The Japanese game maker took a $110 million hit due to foreign exchange losses.

Nintendo on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit drop of 46 percent to $152 million (￥16.6 billion) on despite a 2.4 percent revenue increase to $1.58 billion (￥172 billion).

Despite revenue from sales of its Switch console climbing from $1.19 billion (￥130 billion) in the April to June quarter of 2018 to $1.4 billion (￥153 billion) this year, the Kyoto-based company suffered a $110 million (￥12 billion) hit to its profits due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Rival Sony also saw forex losses hit profitability in some of its major divisions in its quarterly results released Tuesday.

Nintendo sold 2.13 million Switch consoles worldwide in the quarter, up 13 percent from the 1.88 million in the same period last year, giving it a lifetime total of almost 37 million.

Software sales were up from just under 18 million games in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 to more than 22.6 million this year, helped by titles including Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The value of digital software sales in the quarter jumped more than 65 percent to $282 million (￥30.6 billion).

Income from mobile IP climbed 10 percent to $92 million (￥10 billion) for the quarter.

In September, Nintendo will release a hand-held Switch Lite console priced at $199.